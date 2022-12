Haverhill School’s chorus and band are offering a night of seasonal holiday music with their annual winter concert.

The concert takes place tonight, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m., at Haverhill High School auditorium, 137 Monument St., Haverhill.

The performance includes seasonal holiday favorites and ends with a special song that was once a mainstay for the high school’s chorus and alumni.

Admission is free but donations are welcome.

