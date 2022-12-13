Timberlane Regional High School Presents Skits, Songs and Dances in ‘Don’t Touch that Dial’

Timberlane Regional High School presents skits, songs and dances during its newest production, “Don’t Touch that Dial: Holiday Edition.”

The performance takes place Friday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m., at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road, Plaistow, N.H.

“Don’t Touch that Dial” takes place at a radio station in 1944 as it broadcasts across the nation and to men and women fighting overseas in World War II. Skits, songs, dances and even commercials capture the spirit of community as Americans pitched in at home and abroad to keep democracy alive.

Attendance is free. For any questions, call the box office at 603-257-5257 or email [email protected].

