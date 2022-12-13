N.H. State Police Arrest Methuen Woman; Reports She Was Driving Wrong Way on I-93

A 26-year-old Methuen woman faces drunk driving and other charges after New Hampshire State Police report she was driving the wrong way last week on Interstate 93 in Londonderry, N.H.

Police said Virginia Scarponi of Methuen, was arrested by State Police troopers and is facing charges of reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

State Police said the department received “multiple reports of silver sedan traveling the wrong way on Interstate 93 from the state line” last Thursday morning, about 12:15. They said the car approached the New Hampshire state line from Massachusetts northbound in the southbound lane.

Trooper Matthew Podell was working a construction detail in Manchester and was able to deploy stop sticks, while other troopers conducted a rolling roadblock with the Manchester Police Department to shield oncoming traffic. The stop stick deployment was successful and car continued a short distance before coming to a stop in the left breakdown lane.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Kenneth McGrath at 603-223-4381 or email [email protected].

