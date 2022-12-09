Temple Emanu-El of Haverhill Invites Shirim Klezmer Orchestra to Light Up Winter

Temple Emanu-El of Haverhill is hosting the Shirim Klezmer Orchestra this Sunday in a program entitled “Klezmer for All: Sounds and Story to Light Up Your Winter.”

The program takes place Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m., at Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St., Haverhill, or online. Masks are required for in-person attendees.

The Shirim Klezmer Orchestra will introduce its instruments, get the audience participating and include a traditional Jewish story with musical accompaniment. Cantor Vera Broekhuysen and Rabbi Louis Polisson are also joining in the performance.

The Orchestra collaborated with Maurice Sendak on “Pincus and the Pig,” a recording which garnered a Parent’s Choice Gold Award and a Notable Children’s Recording Award from the American Library Association. Their public radio special “The Golden Dreydl” also earned them a Gracie Award. The band is also well known for its seminal Chanukah recording, “Klezmer Nutcracker.”

To attend this event online, register here.

