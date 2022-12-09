Temple Emanu-El of Haverhill Invites Shirim Klezmer Orchestra to Light Up Winter

Megan Hemenway By |

(File photograph.)

As a public service, 97.9 WHAV presents Community Spotlight at no charge for the benefit of Greater Haverhill nonprofit organizations. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other community calendar announcements, Click image.

Temple Emanu-El of Haverhill is hosting the Shirim Klezmer Orchestra this Sunday in a program entitled “Klezmer for All: Sounds and Story to Light Up Your Winter.”

The program takes place Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m., at Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St., Haverhill, or online. Masks are required for in-person attendees.

The Shirim Klezmer Orchestra will introduce its instruments, get the audience participating and include a traditional Jewish story with musical accompaniment. Cantor Vera Broekhuysen and Rabbi Louis Polisson are also joining in the performance.

The Orchestra collaborated with Maurice Sendak on “Pincus and the Pig,” a recording which garnered a Parent’s Choice Gold Award and a Notable Children’s Recording Award from the American Library Association. Their public radio special “The Golden Dreydl” also earned them a Gracie Award. The band is also well known for its seminal Chanukah recording, “Klezmer Nutcracker.”

To attend this event online, register here.

Comments are closed.