State Awards Assistance to YWCA Residences at Ingalls Court in Methuen for 48 Apartments

YWCA Residences at Ingalls Court in Methuen will host 48 affordable homes thanks to federal and state low-income housing tax credits and subsidy funds, including American Rescue Plan Act.

The assistance was announced by Gov. Charlie Baker while he was in Haverhill yesterday to celebrate his pro-housing policies over the last eight years. When completed, the project will offer 48 total housing units. All will be affordable to households earning less than 60% of area median income, with 16 units further restricted for households earning less than 30% and, in some cases, transitioning from homelessness.

Housing and Community Development Undersecretary Jennifer Maddox said, “Here in Haverhill, we can see how new housing invigorates neighborhoods and supports local downtowns. In partnership with our quasi-state agencies, MassHousing, CEDAC and Massachusetts Housing Partnership, we are eager to work with municipalities to leverage our state and federal resources, new zoning reforms, and increased local momentum for new housing and amenities.”

According to the state, Methuen’s YWCA Residences is sponsored by the nonprofit YWCA of Greater Newburyport. The state Department of Housing and Community Development is providing $93.4 million in direct aid and $33 million in state and federal housing tax credits statewide to support the development of 790 housing units across 14 projects.

