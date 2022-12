The Parent Teacher Organization at John Greenleaf Whittier School is hosting more than 30 vendors at its holiday fair and market.

The market happens Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at the school, 256 Concord St., Haverhill.

Gift wrapping, raffles and more are available and several local artists and small businesses will be in attendance.

For more information, email [email protected].

