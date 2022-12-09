Haverhill Hosts 10th Annual Jingle Bell Half Marathon and 5K Sunday

The 10th annual Jingle Bell Half Marathon and 5K takes place this Sunday in Haverhill.

The race begins Sunday, Dec. 11, at 9 a.m., with the starting line at the Sports and Fitness Center at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott St., Haverhill.

The half marathon is a figure eight loop course that runs along the Merrimack River. Water stops will be available at two and a half miles, five miles, seven miles and 10.5 miles while Gatorade is offered at five miles and 10.5 miles. Course marshals and police will be stationed on the rural roads of the course.

Runners receive a commemorative ugly Christmas sweater and a medal after registering. Following the races, hot chocolate, coffee, cookies, doughnuts and more will be available.

Parking is available. Participants are advised to arrive at 7:30 a.m. to park, check-in and stretch before the race begins.

To register, visit jinglebellhalf.com. For any questions, email [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...