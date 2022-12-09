East Parish Meeting House Holds Seventh Annual Caroling and Camaraderie Event

Haverhill’s East Parish Meeting House is presenting music, refreshments and more at its seventh annual “Caroling and Camaraderie” event.

The program occurs Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m., at East Parish Meeting House, 150 Middle Road, Haverhill.

Music will be led by the Riversiders and the Greenleaf Musicians. Warm fire, candlelight and room to carefully social distance is also available.

An RSVP is appreciated but not required at [email protected] Parking is available on the meeting house’s lawn or in driveways across the street.

