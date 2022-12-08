Salem Animal Rescue League Offers Auctions, Games and a $2,500 Shopping Spree at Winter Carnivale

Salem Animal Rescue League is hosting a night of music, activities and prizes at its “Winter Carnivale,” its 30th anniversary celebration grand finale.

The carnival takes place Friday, Dec. 9, from 5:30-9:30 p.m., at Castleton Banquet and Conference Center, 58 Enterprise Drive, Windham N.H.

Guests may expect a wine tasting, live and silent auctions, selfie station, carnival games, raffles and more. Food and drink will also be served.

Live auction items include a Boston Harbor sailing cruise, a one-week stay in Old Orchard Beach, a helicopter tour of Boston and more. One raffle winner may also have the chance to win a $2,500 VISA gift card or cash. Tickets cost $20.

Carnival tickets cost $75 or $750 for a table of 10. To purchase tickets, visit sarlnh.maxgiving.bid.

