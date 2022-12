The Methuen Veteran Services office is hosting a holiday celebration for local veterans at Merrimack Valley Golf Course.

The party takes place tonight, Dec. 8, from 6-8 p.m., at the Merrimack Valley Golf Course, 210 Howe St., Methuen.

Veterans of all years and branches are welcome to attend and bring loved ones. Cocktails and light hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Registration is required. To register, call the Veterans Office at 978-983-8585.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...