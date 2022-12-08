Haverhill Chamber Opens ‘Snowflake Sweepstakes’ with $10,000 First Prize

The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce has opened its “Snowflake Sweepstakes” with a first prize of $10,000.

The seasonal raffle is the first time for the Chamber and there is a total $15,000 in cash prizes. Besides the first prize of $10,000, other prizes are two second prizes of $1,000, three third prizes of $500 each, four fourth prizes of $250 each and five fifth prizes of $100 each.

Tickets are $100 each and may be purchased at the Chamber office, Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., 2 Merrimack St, third floor, Haverhill, or by emailing Alex Eberhardt at [email protected] or Kate Martin at [email protected] or by calling 978-373-5663.

The drawing takes place Sunday, Feb 19.

