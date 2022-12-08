‘A Christmas Carol’ Returns to Northern Essex Community College After Three-Year Hiatus

After a three-year hiatus, Northern Essex Community College brings back its annual production of “A Christmas Carol” this weekend.

The performances take place Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m., at the Chester Hawrylciw Theater on the third floor of the Spurk Building, at the Northern Essex Community College Haverhill campus, 100 Elliott St., Haverhill.

Northern Essex first presented the show in 1999 as a one-time fundraiser, but the show gained so much popularity that it became an annual community event with faculty, staff, students, alumni and their family members auditioning for roles.

The highlight of this particular production, according to Northern Essex music professor Alisa Bucchiere, is the four madrigal singers who appear throughout the play singing traditional carols.

Tickets are available at the door but advance purchase is recommended. To purchase tickets, click here. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and free for children under five.

