Today’s Obituaries: Alan Gordon Cox, 67, Expert in N.H. Wine and Spirits Industry

Alan Gordon Cox, 67, of Merrimac, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 30, surrounded by family.

He was predeceased by his parents William D. Cox and Beatrice (Denzin) Cox and brother Joseph Cox of Haverhill, and sister in-law Paula Cox of Groveland. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years Sandra (Guy) Cox, daughter Elizabeth Cox and son in-law Christopher Gurley. He is also survived by his sister Jennifer Dalrymple and husband Mike Dalrymple; brothers David Cox, William Cox and partner Joel Gagnon, John Cox and Stephen and Melissa Cox; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Cox was known for his generosity, warmth of spirit and great sense of humor. He will especially be remembered for his hearty laugh and quick wit. He was an avid golfer, fisherman and enjoyed traveling with close friends and family. He also loved to cook delicious meals for his family and friends and his meals were always paired with the perfect wines. He worked in the wine and spirits industry for 40 years and served for the past 18 years as the general manager for M.S. Walker in New Hampshire. He was highly regarded as an expert in his field and was awarded the 2013 Business Partner of the Year by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission. Above all else, Cox was devoted to his family, a loving husband and proud father who never missed an event in his wife or daughter’s life, no matter how big or small.

A memorial in Alan’s memory will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Driscoll Funeral Home, 309 S. Main Street, Haverhill from 10-11:30 a.m. Burial follows in St. Patrick Cemetery, Haverhill. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Compassionate Care ALS (CCALS), P.O. Box 1052 West Falmouth, MA 02574 or at ccals.org/donate.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...