Stevens Memorial Library Hosts ‘She’s on the Case,’ with Three Critically Acclaimed Mystery Writers

Megan Hemenway By |

File photograph. (Image licensed by Ingram Image.)

As a public service, 97.9 WHAV presents Community Spotlight at no charge for the benefit of Greater Haverhill nonprofit organizations. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other community calendar announcements, Click image.

North Andover’s Stevens Memorial Library is welcoming three critically acclaimed, female mystery writers to discuss their work at an event entitled “She’s on the Case.”

The program is happening Thursday, Dec. 8, from 7-8 p.m., online.

Authors Sulari Gentill, Hank Phillippi Ryan and Eva Jurczyk are going to discuss their respective novels: The Woman in the Library, Her Perfect Life and The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections. Journalist Rachel Raczka is moderating the event.

To register, click here. If you have any questions, call the reference desk at 978-688-9505, ext. 42016.

Comments are closed.