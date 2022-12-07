Stevens Memorial Library Hosts ‘She’s on the Case,’ with Three Critically Acclaimed Mystery Writers

North Andover’s Stevens Memorial Library is welcoming three critically acclaimed, female mystery writers to discuss their work at an event entitled “She’s on the Case.”

The program is happening Thursday, Dec. 8, from 7-8 p.m., online.

Authors Sulari Gentill, Hank Phillippi Ryan and Eva Jurczyk are going to discuss their respective novels: The Woman in the Library, Her Perfect Life and The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections. Journalist Rachel Raczka is moderating the event.

To register, click here. If you have any questions, call the reference desk at 978-688-9505, ext. 42016.

