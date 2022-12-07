Haverhill High School Offers Presentation on Youth and Families Mental Health Awareness

Haverhill High School is partnering with the Samaritans of Merrimack Valley to offer an informational presentation on mental health among youth and families.

The presentation takes place Thursday, Dec. 8, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Haverhill High School, 137 Monument St., Haverhill.

Topics include depression, anxiety, non-suicidal self-injury and suicide prevention efforts. Resources will be included. The presentation aims to help recognize mental health challenges and promote seeking help.

A question-and-answer period follows the presentation. Refreshments and child care will be provided.

To RSVP, click here. For any questions, contact Zoraida Lopez at 978-420-1967 or Bianca Duran at 978-420-1974.

