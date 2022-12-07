Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill Toy Drive Ends Friday

The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill is asking for donations of new and unwrapped toys for their holiday toy drive.

The drive is open now and ends Friday, Dec. 9. Donations may be dropped off from Monday to Friday, between 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Boys and Girls Club, 55 Emerson St., Haverhill. To arrange a drop off outside of these dates/hours, call 978-374-6171, ext. 101.

Toys most asked for include coloring books, remote control cars, Nerf guns, Marvel superheroes, slime kits, LOL dolls, basketballs, pop-its, tech deck, Lego sets, bay-blades, LED lights, matchbox cars, beauty face masks, Transformers and Pokemon cards.

