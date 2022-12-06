Tufts Medicine Care at Home Invites Public to Honor Loved Ones at Candles of Remembrance Ceremony

Tufts Medicine Care at Home invites the public to light a candle, in-person or virtually, for loved ones at the Candles of Remembrance ceremony in Methuen or online.

The ceremony happens in person Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m., at Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway, Methuen. A virtual ceremony takes place Thursday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m., online. The link will be posted to careathome.org/candles.

The free gathering features instrumental music by music therapist Emily Higgins and remarks by Susan Toleos, manager of hospice bereavement services and community education at Tufts Medicine Care at Home.

According to Toleos, the event is designed for anyone who has suffered a loss, whether recent or in years past. The illuminated lights will serve as symbols of warmth, hope, celebration, and support for one another.

“We are entering the darkest and coldest season of the year and yet our courage, our love, our memories, our hope, and even our grief provide us with light and warmth,” Toleos said. “By participating in this ceremony, you are creating a positive ritual that bestows a loss with powerful meaning and generates healing that aids us in our grief journey.”

Attendees are invited to honor a loved one’s memory on the virtual remembrance wall at careathome.org/candles. Any tax-deductible donations will be recognized with an inscription in the 2022 Tribute Book, which is available online as well as displayed at High Pointe House, the hospice and palliative care residence located at 360 North Ave., Haverhill.

For more information, visit careathome.org/candles.

