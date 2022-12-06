Plaistow Public Library Holds ‘A Gathering of Celtic & Christmas Songs and Stories’ Program

Plaistow Public Library presents a free night of music, stories and Celtic history at its “A Gathering of Celtic & Christmas Songs and Stories” program.

The event takes place Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 6-7:30 p.m., at Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St., Plaistow, N.H.

This interactive concert includes singing, clapping and a bit of foot stomping. Music will be played on the guitar, bouzouki and autoharp. Questions and input from the audience are encouraged.

The presenter, Jeff Snow, is the son of a drummer in a bagpipe band and developed a love for music from Scotland, England and Ireland after growing up in a home filled with older Celtic songs. His concerts have been described as “quiet and relaxing,” though foot stomping does occasionally occur.

To register, click here.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...