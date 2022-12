Haverhill High School is hosting the last week of accepting winter clothing for its winter coat drive.

The drive is accepting items from now until Friday, Dec. 9. Donations should be brought to room M23 at Haverhill High School, 137 Monument St., Haverhill.

Donations should consist only of coats, jackets, mittens, gloves or scarves that are in good condition.

For more information, email [email protected].

