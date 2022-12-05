Lupoli Companies Names Armstrong Vice President of Construction

Lupoli Companies Vice President of Construction Gary Armstrong. (Courtesy photograph.)

Gary Armstrong recently joined Lupoli Companies of Lawrence as vice president of construction.

Lupoli Companies is developer of a $160 million mixed residential and retail project on a 4.5-acre Merrimack Street, Haverhill, parcel, involving the Herbert H. Goecke Jr. Memorial Parking Deck. The company previously constructed the “Heights,” a 10-story mixed use building also in downtown Haverhill.

Armstrong has 35 years of experience in the construction industry in a wide range of operational roles. He has worked throughout the east coast and spent the last several years with Turner Construction in its Boston office. His experience has been in a wide range of market sectors including commercial office, multi-family residential and institutional, which, the Lupoli Companies says, “will serve him well as he supports the Lupoli Company’s diverse pipeline of work.”

Lupoli Companies started as a small family-run hospitality business and grew to include more than five million square feet of commercial and residential real estate.

