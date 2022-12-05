Lupoli Companies Names Armstrong Vice President of Construction

Gary Armstrong recently joined Lupoli Companies of Lawrence as vice president of construction.

Lupoli Companies is developer of a $160 million mixed residential and retail project on a 4.5-acre Merrimack Street, Haverhill, parcel, involving the Herbert H. Goecke Jr. Memorial Parking Deck. The company previously constructed the “Heights,” a 10-story mixed use building also in downtown Haverhill.

Armstrong has 35 years of experience in the construction industry in a wide range of operational roles. He has worked throughout the east coast and spent the last several years with Turner Construction in its Boston office. His experience has been in a wide range of market sectors including commercial office, multi-family residential and institutional, which, the Lupoli Companies says, “will serve him well as he supports the Lupoli Company’s diverse pipeline of work.”

Lupoli Companies started as a small family-run hospitality business and grew to include more than five million square feet of commercial and residential real estate.

