Haverhill to Ask State Legislature to Allow Retired Police Officers to Work Details up to Age 70

Retired Haverhill police officers, who would rather not hang up their badges entirely after age 65, will likely be allowed to continue working paid details as a result of a home rule petition approved by the Haverhill City Council last week.

The petition, suggested by Councilor Melinda E. Barrett, allows officers to work assignments, contingent on passing a medical exam. The petition now must be approved by the state legislature and signed by the governor to take effect. Home rule petitions without opposition routinely receive the state’s blessing.

The petition, which was endorsed by Police Chief Robert P. Pistone and Haverhill Police Patrolmen’s Association President Rick Welch, requires mandatory retirement by age 70. The mayor would be granted the right to annually hire or remove officers, who would continue to work under the police chief.

City Solicitor William D. Cox Jr., who drafted the legislation, said it is similar to programs in effect in other cities including Lowell.

