Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra Presents ‘Home for the Holidays’ Concert

The Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra is offering a “Home for the Holidays” concert featuring rising star soprano Isabella Phair and Voices of Hope.

The concert happens Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2:30 p.m., at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road, Plaistow, N.H.

Musical performances include dongs from Frozen along with seasonal hits like Sleigh Ride and Jingle Bells. Special guest, Timberlane superintendent Chris Kellan will also be reading “T’was the Night Before Christmas.” Attendees may also visit with Santa.

Tickets cost $25 for adults, $20 for senior citizens, $10 for students and teachers and $5 for children under 12.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...