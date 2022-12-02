Podcast: Haverhill Hometown Holiday Celebration Tonight with Tree Lighting, Santa, Entertainment



Downtown Haverhill springs to life tonight with holiday spirit as the Haverhill Hometown Holiday Celebration kicks of the season.

The event, formerly known as the Christmas Stroll, runs between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. One of its volunteers, Melissa Seavey of Bethany Communities, gave an overview for WHAV listeners during an appearance on WHAV’s morning show.

“It’s a little different from past strolls. This year, we are calling it the ‘Haverhill Hometown Holiday Celebration.’ This is being hosted by the city, and then there are some volunteers like Destination Downtown Haverhill and L’Arche and the Chamber of Commerce that are all helping out with it. So, we’re really excited to bring a little something back to downtown Haverhill after a couple of years of COVID and things being quieter,” she said.

Haverhill’s tree lighting, complete with a visit by Santa, in Washington Square, begins around 6:30 p.m. There will also be live musical performances at G’s Restaurant, 35 Washington St., and an Ugly Sweater Party at Peddler’s Daughter, 45 Wingate St. Voting takes place for a number of awards including best Interior Décor, Best Outside Decore, best Hometown Holiday Event and the Charlie Brown Tree Award. A QR Code for voting is available on Destination Downtown Haverhill Facebook page.

Besides WHAV.net, WHAV’s “Merrimack Valley Newsmakers” podcasts are available via Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Google Podcasts, TuneIn and Alexa.

