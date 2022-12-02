Pentucket Arts Foundation Puts on Third Annual Makers Market

Pentucket Arts Foundation offers presents, concessions and more at the third annual Makers Market in Groveland.

The market is on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., at Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington St., Groveland.

Thirty-five local artists and artisans are presenting products such as handmade wire, metal and beaded jewelry, pottery and ceramics, textiles, soap and candles, paintings, knitted goods, holiday decorations and more.

The concession table includes goods from Long Hill Farm, Grant Family Farm and Burwell Coffee Roasters.

To learn more, visit pentucketarts.org.

