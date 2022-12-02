No Injuries and Firefighters Save Pets During Three-Alarm Plaistow, N.H., Condo Fire

The Plaistow, N.H., Fire Department battled a three-alarm blaze Thursday afternoon in one of a four units of a condominium building.

Plaistow Emergency Communications Center received 911 calls at 2:41 p.m., for the building at 120 Newton Road. Within 34 minutes, firefighters were able to contain the fire—which, so far, has been deemed accidental—to the unit where it began. There were no injuries reported and several animals were rescued.

“Crews quickly began an aggressive interior fire attack and were met with heavy fire, high heat, and no visibility. A primary and secondary search was also completed to confirm no occupants were inside,” department officials posted to social media. Second and third alarms were called for additional assistance.

Mutual aid came from Atkinson, Salem, Hampstead, Newton FD, Kingston, East Kingston, Danville, Derry and Sandown, N.H., and Haverhill, Merrimac and Amesbury. Station coverage was provided by Windham, Brentwood and Kensington. Trinity EMS and Rehab also responded.

