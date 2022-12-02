Groveland Fire and Police Departments Welcome Santa Claus for Annual Visit This Sunday

The Groveland Fire and Police departments invite residents to watch Santa on his annual visit this weekend.

The visit takes place Sunday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m-5 p.m. Santa’s sleigh route begins at the Bagnall School, 253 School St., Groveland and moves downtown towards Main St. His final stop is at the Public Safety Building located at 181 Main St., Groveland.

Residents are encouraged to line-up along the sleigh route. Refreshments will be available at the fire station. Visitors may take photos with Santa between 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

