Good Shepherd United Methodist Church Hosts Holiday Mini Bazaar in Haverhill this Saturday

Good Shepherd United Methodist Church presents a mini holiday bazaar this weekend in Haverhill.

The bazaar takes place Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 471 Main St., Haverhill.

Items to purchase include jewelry, plants, craft supplies, holiday décor and treasures from Granny’s Attic. Visitors may also participate in a cookie walk where a baker’s dozen of home-baked cookies can be purchased for only $5.

Lunch is available and includes homemade soups, chilis, sandwiches and gingerbread for dessert.

Parking will be available. For more information, call 978-372-2843.

