The Merrimack Valley String Orchestra Hosts Free Winter Concert Saturday

The Merrimack Valley String Orchestra presents a free winter concert this weekend for the general public.

The concert is happening Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m., at Universalist-Unitarian Church, 15 Kenoza, Ave., Haverhill.

Music includes Corelli, Vivaldi and arrangements of Intermezzo and Catalonian Carols, Pirates of the Caribbean, Colors of the Wind, Ode to Joy and more. Violin soloists will be Carla Stein and Jeffrey Rubino and cello soloists will be Juliette Tardiff and Nick Rosa.

Admission is free. Attendees must wear masks.

