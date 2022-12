Relay for Life of Greater Haverhill is having a pancake breakfast with Santa this weekend to benefit the American Cancer Society.

The breakfast is on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 8:30-11:30 a.m., at the American Legion, 1314 Main St., Haverhill.

Activities include crafts, photos with Santa and gingerbread houses to decorate.

Attendance costs $7 per person or $30 for a family pack which includes two adults and four kids. Children under three are free. Cancer survivors and fighters eat free.

