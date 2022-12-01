Podcast: Haverhill Lions Club Brings Back Breakfast with Santa…and Mrs. Claus Dec. 10



The Haverhill Lions Club is bringing back Breakfast with Santa after a three-year-hiatus.

Past President Laurie Cantwell, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning show, said the breakfast has always been a popular event with kids and adults alike.

“They love bringing their little ones, and having them have that breakfast and visit with Santa and, like I said, Mrs. Claus should be making an appearance. We might have Mr. and Mrs. Lion there too,” she said.

The breakfast takes place Saturday, Dec. 10, from 8:30-11:30 a.m., at Maria’s Galleria Banquet Room, 81 Essex St., in downtown Haverhill.

Breakfast with Santa admission is $5 per person, which includes breakfast. Attendees are encouraged to bring cameras.

During the event, the Haverhill Lion’s Club is also collecting peanut butter and jelly. Lions Club District 33-North is holding a Peanut Butter and Jelly Challenge through the end of December to benefit shelters and food pantries. .

Further, Haverhill Lions are asking for new and gently used warm winter coats as part of its “Coats for Kids and Families” community drive. Coats may be dropped off ay Maria’s Restaurant through Sunday, Jan. 8.

