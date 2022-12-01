Methuen and Groveland Police Departments Participate in ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Campaign

The Methuen and Groveland Police Departments are taking part in the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign this holiday season by adding more patrols and advocating for safe driving practices.

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, approximately one-third of all traffic crash deaths in the U.S. involve drunk drivers. On average, more than 10,000 people have died each year from 2014 to 2018 in drunk-driving crashes.

As part of the Municipal Road Safety Program, local police departments received more than $5 million in road safety grant funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The Methuen and Groveland Police Departments were awarded $32, 595 and $5,760 respectively.

With this money, the departments plan to have extra patrols on the lookout for impaired and reckless drivers on the roads. They will also urge those who plan to drink or use cannabis or other drugs to plan ahead and designate a driver, use a ride-sharing app or take public transportation.

The campaign runs through Dec. 31.

