U.S. Secretary of Commerce to Join State Leaders This Afternoon at North Andover’s 6K

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are expected to be in North Andover this afternoon, touring a company involved in non-traditional material manufacturing.

As WHAV reported last April, North Andover’s 6K was the recipient of a $1.5 million grant that will help the company recycle scrap materials and transform them into premium metal powder used in 3D printing. Last month, officials also toured 6K’s new factory that makes lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles using a $50 million federal infrastructure grant. It is considered one of the largest battery material production facilities in the United States.

Officials plan to highlight efforts at both the federal and state levels to promote innovation in advanced manufacturing and clean energy technology.

