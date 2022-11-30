Haverhill Council on Aging Presents ‘Celebrating the Season’ with Davis Bates This Thursday

Haverhill’s Council on Aging is offering a performance of songs by award-winning storyteller Davis Bates.

The performance takes place Thursday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m., at the Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill.

Entitled “Celebrating the Season,” the program includes traditional and contemporary participatory folk songs and stories in the cultural traditions of Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza and the Winter Solstice. Stories include how a teacher saved Santa Claus’ life, the origins of snow and a teaching tale from Zimbabwe. A short lesson on how to play spoons and a guest appearance by a dancing wooden dog, Bingo, is also planned.

For more information, call 978-374-2390. To reserve a spot, call Paula at 978-373-2390, ext. 3916.

