Atkinson Garden Club Hosts Festive Holiday Market with Annual Greens and Gifts Sale

Atkinson Garden Club is bringing back its annual Greens and Gifts Sale this weekend with an array of holiday gifts and crafts.

The sale happens Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St., Atkinson, N.H.

Attendees may purchase handmade holiday items such as table top holly trees, kissing balls, centerpieces with candles, wreathes and more. Some new items include gnomes, golden apple centerpieces and grapevine wreathes. Holiday gifts and baskets are also available, like “Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen Cupboard” basket.

Those interested may pre-order items with preferred selections and colors by filling out the form available at the Atkinson Community Center, Kimball Library or the Atkinson Garden Club’s Facebook or website. Orders may also be placed by calling Marnie Finn at 603-489-1380 or by mail to Atkinson Garden Club, PO Box 571, Atkinson, N.H., 03811. Orders may be picked up during sale hours.

