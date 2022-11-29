North Andover’s Stevens Library Presents Free, Virtual Program on the History of Nutcrackers

Stevens Memorial Library in North Andover is hosting a free, online presentation on the history of nutcrackers.

Art historian Mary Woodward leads guests through the nutcrackers’ origins, from the development of tools in the Stone Age to Communist-era Germany, a Russian Ballet and American GIs. She also discusses other traditional Christmas decorations such as pyramids and smokers.

Woodward received a bachelor’s in art history from Furman University and a master’s in art history at Emory University. She is a guide at several Historic New England properties and previously served as public programs coordinator and educator at the Concord Museum. She has more than 40 years of museum experience from the comprehensive collection at the Cleveland Museum of Art to the one-room log cabin birthplace of President James K. Polk.

The program takes place Thursday, Dec. 1, from 11 a.m.-noon, online. To register, click here.

For questions, contact the reference desk at 978-688-9505, ext. 42016.

