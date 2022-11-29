Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Celebrates Holidays with Wine Tasting and Fashion Show

The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is having its annual holiday party Thursday featuring a buffet, wine tasting and a fashion show.

The party begins Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m., at Salvatore’s at the Riverwalk, 354 Merrimack St., Lawrence.

The fashion show includes clothing from Brides Across America, Consignment Bridal and Prom and Uncommon Closet. A buffet features garden salad, chicken marsala, eggplant parmesan, pasta marinara, meatballs, cookies, brownies, mini cannolis, soda and coffee.

Tickets are $49.95 per person or $499.50 for a reserved table of 10. To register, call 978-686-0900 or visit merrimackvalleychamber.com, click here.

