Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Celebrates Holidays with Wine Tasting and Fashion Show

Megan Hemenway By |

File photograph. (Image licensed by Ingram Image.)

As a public service, 97.9 WHAV presents Community Spotlight at no charge for the benefit of Greater Haverhill nonprofit organizations. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other community calendar announcements, Click image.

The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is having its annual holiday party Thursday featuring a buffet, wine tasting and a fashion show.

The party begins Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m., at Salvatore’s at the Riverwalk, 354 Merrimack St., Lawrence.

The fashion show includes clothing from Brides Across America, Consignment Bridal and Prom and Uncommon Closet. A buffet features garden salad, chicken marsala, eggplant parmesan, pasta marinara, meatballs, cookies, brownies, mini cannolis, soda and coffee.

Tickets are $49.95 per person or $499.50 for a reserved table of 10. To register, call 978-686-0900 or visit merrimackvalleychamber.com, click here.

Comments are closed.