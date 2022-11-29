Haverhill Brings Holiday Cheer Downtown with Hometown Holiday Celebration Friday Night

Haverhill’s Hometown Holiday Celebration presents live music, awards, contests, Santa’s arrival, the annual tree lighting downtown and other holiday activities this Friday night.

Formerly called the city’s “Christmas Stroll,” the reimagined event brings a coalition of partners, including Destination Downtown Haverhill, which this year’s presents “Deck the Downtown Awards.”

“I applaud Destination Downtown Haverhill, the Haverhill Chamber and all our great volunteers, businesses and performers who have come together to plan and execute this year’s downtown holiday celebration,” Mayor James J. Fiorentini said. The mayor said he will be will be arriving by trolley with Santa at 6:30 to light the Christmas tree in Washington Square.

In addition to the tree lighting at 6:30, live musical performances take place at at G’s Restaurant, 35 Washington St., and an Ugly Sweater Party at The Peddler’s Daughter, 45 Wingate St. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also make an appearance.

Deck the Downtown Awards include Best Decor, Best Hometown Holiday Event, Most Festive Employee, Most Festive Patron, Best Seasonal Drink, Best Holiday Art and Charlie Brown Tree Award.

Events are free and take place Friday, Dec. 2, from 5:30-7 p.m., in Washington Square, Haverhill.

