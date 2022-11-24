Holiday Season Begins in Earnest with Shop Small Day, Gale Park Tree Lighting This Weekend

A busy post-Thanksgiving weekend is taking shape with “Shop Small Day” Saturday and one of Haverhill’s first Christmas tree lighting ceremonies Sunday.

“Shop Small Day” encourages consumers to buy from locally owned businesses. Michael Thompson, a Haverhill SCORE volunteer, recently gave WHAV listeners an overview.

“You know, I think we’ve all driven through these small communities that have lost their downtown businesses. You know, big box stores in the suburbs that have drawn consumers away. They turn into ghost towns. So, I think a little bit of support for downtown retailers who are doing everything from selling pizza to various services and so on, even online businesses frankly, helps your neighbors because typically these people are living in your town,” he said.

SCORE is a national volunteer organization of primarily retired business executives that offers free and confidential mentoring to entrepreneurs looking to start or grow their businesses.

On Sunday, Nov. 27, Haverhill’s Gale Park is having its 23rd annual tree lighting. Gale Park Association’s Kathy Fitts, also a recent guest on WHAV’s morning show, gave a preview.

“The lights are going to be going on for the first time the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Friday after Thanksgiving, go over to the (Buttonwoods) Festival of Trees and then Sunday at six o’clock, come over to Gale Park and you can be there for the moment the lights go on. It’s just spectacular because we wrap trees down low and the city comes with its cherry picker and helps us get lights high up in the trees,” she said.

Fitts added there will be cocoa with whipped cream, cookies and crafts for the kids. There’s also music, the reproduction Haverhill Christmas bell and Santa. Gale Park is at Kenoza Avenue and Mill Street in Haverhill.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...