Essex County Sheriff Receives $30,000 Grant to Treat Prisoner Opioid Addiction

The Essex County Sheriff’s office was selected by the state to receive $30,000 in federal grants to provide substance use treatment to prisoners.

The Residential Substance Abuse Treatment program awards $243,095.50 to Massachusetts sheriffs to support the delivery of addiction services to individuals in their custody. The federal grant funding is administered by the Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance. In Massachusetts, the money is managed and distributed by the Office of Grants and Research.

“Our administration remains focused on using every tool available to address the opioid epidemic and expand access to substance use treatment, and these awards are the latest step in those efforts,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “It’s imperative that those who become involved in the criminal justice system have access to substance use treatment in order to improve their likelihood of successfully reintegrating once they return to the community.”

The program helps correctional institutions prepare offenders for their return to the community through reentry planning and treatment programs and assist offenders and their communities through the reentry process.

“Addressing substance use requires a collaborative approach between public health and public safety. This program allows us to partner with sheriffs to provide vital substance use treatment services that will help improve lives and safety in Massachusetts communities,” said Public Safety Secretary Terrence Reidy.

