Emmaus, With Matching Donation Support from Haverhill Bank, Seeks Help on GivingTuesday

Ten years ago, nonprofits wanted a voice during the busy holiday season. They wanted a day where people give back to causes that matter to them. Thus, GivingTuesday was born.

On this 10th Anniversary of this global day of giving which has raised billions for nonprofits around the world, Haverhill’s Emmaus has set an ambitious goal of raising $75,000 on Tuesday, Nov. 29. For the eighth year in a row, donors’ gifts make an even greater impact thanks to Haverhill Bank matching the first $2,500 donated to Emmaus on GivingTuesday.

“I am proud to lead a bank that is as engaged in contributing to the communities where we live and work as I am,” said Haverhill Bank President and CEO Thomas L. Mortimer. “For the last eight years, Haverhill Bank has proudly supported Emmaus as their Giving Tuesday partner and we look forward to many more.”

Once donations reach $25,000, Haverhill Bank will match the next $2,500 that Emmaus receives dollar-for-dollar.

Last year, Emmaus, a Haverhill-based community housing organization, raised $83,000, far surpassing its goal of $50,000.

“Living during very difficult times, we are all feeling the pinch with high inflation and nagging fears about the state of our economy,” said Emmaus’ CEO Jeanine Murphy. She suggested, “On #GivingTuesday, if you’re able, let’s express our gratitude and collective hope for the future by supporting local nonprofit organizations that never stopped helping those in need during the darkest days of the pandemic and continue to operate in its challenging aftermath.”

In a statement, Emmaus said, “For those living in poverty, escalating day-to-day expenses can trigger unexpected housing insecurity. The lack of available and affordable housing in the area, coupled with inflation, a slowing economy and the end of rent moratoriums and pandemic relief programs mean that more and more people will need support from Emmaus over the next year. In order to help these men women and families find their way home, Emmaus relies upon generous gifts on GivingTuesday to help fund our programs.”

Emmaus remained open throughout the entirety of the global pandemic. From July 2021-June 2022, Emmaus staff also successfully placed 25 individuals directly into permanent housing. Last year Emmaus helped a total of 1,012 people, including 400 children under the age of 18 through its shelters and housing programs.

GivingTuesday is also the official kickoff for Emmaus’ annual Tree of Love Campaign. The community tree at the intersection of Winter, Emerson and How Streets next to Emmaus’ family shelter, was donated by Nunan Florist and Greenhouses in Georgetown. The tree will be lit on Nov. 29 and remain lit throughout the holiday season.

Each donation to Emmaus during our Tree of Love Campaign symbolically illuminates one light, which may be dedicated in honor of, or in memory of, loved ones and friends. Development Manager Margot Regan is available to answer questions by calling 978-241-3425.

