Creative Haverhill Hosts Final Night of Poetry and Music of the Year

Creative Haverhill is offering one final night of poetry and music featuring special performances and expressions, all based on the theme of Haverhill.

The event is happening Friday, Dec. 2, from 7-8:30 p.m., at HC Media Studio 101, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill.

Performances include a reading of “Haverhill Anthem” by Poet Laureate Dan Speers and music by EJ Ouellette. Ouellette is a singer-songwriter, instrumentalist, content creator, film director, actor and more. Visitors may also participate in an open mic.

Attendance is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. While masks are not mandatory, they are strongly encouraged.

