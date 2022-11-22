Updated: Plaistow, N.H., Landfill Open Saturday for Last Time This Season

Updated: Mattresses and box springs may now be placed curbside.

The landfill in Plaistow, N.H., is open this Saturday for the last day this season.

Officials said proof of residency is required to drop off refuse there. It is open Saturday, Nov. 26, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m., at 6 Wilder Drive.

Mattresses and box springs may again be placed near residential trash containers for disposal. One bulk item may be left per week. Those disposing of both items may do so over two weeks. Household appliances—known as white good—are not classified as bulk items. For these, call Republic at 800-442-9006 and schedule pick up. There is a fee. Email [email protected] with concerns or questions.

Trash collection will not take place on Thanksgiving Day. Thursday and Friday collections are delayed a day.

The Town Hall Annex, 14 Elm St., also closes Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m., for the rest of the week.

