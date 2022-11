The North Andover Fire Department asks the public to donate new and unwrapped toys during its holiday toy drive.

The drive runs from Saturday, Nov. 26, to Sunday, Dec. 18, at North Andover’s Station 1, 795 Chickering Road, North Andover.

Those with questions may email Lt. Davis at [email protected].

