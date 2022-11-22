Greater Haverhill Chamber Seeks Member Input; Survey Respondents Could Win Culinary Class

The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce is asking for its members’ thoughts on top issues impacting businesses, hiring and staffing, programs of interest and more.

The survey appears online and responses are due by Wednesday, Dec. 21. To encourage participation, those responding will be entered to win a free culinary class for two from Northern Essex Community College’s state-of-the-art Culinary Center at The Heights at Haverhill on Merrimack St.

A link to the survey was emailed to members. Those who did not receive the link may contact the Chamber by calling 978-373-5663 or by emailing [email protected].

