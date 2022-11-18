Sunday’s 58th Annual VFW Santa Parade Sneak Preview and Complete Float Roster

Antique and specialty cars, color guards, marching veterans’ groups, Hallamore Clydesdales, fife and drum corps, business and school floats and more—all topped off by Santa Claus’ arrival in Haverhill—are among the expected highlights of Sunday’s 58th Annual VFW Santa Parade.
Grand Marshal Cam Davidowicz of the New England Freejacks brings in the first of five divisions traveling along streets undoubtedly lined with “Santa’s Ugly Christmas Sweaters”—the theme of this year’s parade by Lorraine Post 29 Veterans of Foreign Wars. Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School Superintendent Maureen Lynch, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning show, teased the school’s offering.
“We have a float that we’ve been working on, and it’s going to spotlight our Marine Technology program. Let’s just put it that way,” she said.
Another group marching is the Haverhill Garden Club, which member Kathy Fitts told WHAV promotes some of its upcoming events.
“We have a banner that says ‘Haverhill Garden Club, Growing a Better Haverhill.’ We’ll be recognizable though because of our aprons and red elf hats. There’s a strict rule that you cannot dress as Mr. Claus or Mrs. Claus because there’s only one Santa. So, we’re not going that far. We’re not dressed as Santa or Mrs. Santa. We’re going to be elves,” she revealed.
The five-division parade begins at the Caleb Dustin Hunking School with a pre-parade division stepping off at 12:55, led by the Haverhill Fire Department Color Guard and followed by fire engines from around the Merrimack Valley. The parade runs along Route 125, crossing the Basiliere Bridge, turning left onto Merrimack Street, then right onto Emerson Street and ending on Ginty Boulevard.
Donations of non-perishable food items for the Betsy Conte Food Drive, unwrapped toys for Ozzie’s Kids and eyeglasses for the Haverhill Lions Club will be accepted along the parade route. The VFW Santa Parade is supported by the public and businesses and is not underwritten by the city.
Pre-Parade Division, Ed Dias, Organizer
All fire engines, antique cars and emergency vehicles assemble at Cumberland, Edmund and Kensington Avenues. This division steps off at 12:55 p.m.
- Haverhill Fire Department Color Guard and Officers
- Fire Engines from across Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire
- Trinity Ambulance and other Emergency Vehicles
- American Red Cross Vehicle
- The Salvation Army Vehicle
- Broco Oil Veterans Truck
- ACE Clean-Outs
- Haverhill 110 Towing
- McCarthy Motorsports
- Wicked Jeeps of New Hamshire
- Antique and Specialty Cars
First Division, Dan Plourde Sr. Organizer
The first division forms at the Bradford Fire Station and, unless otherwise indicated, steps off promptly at 1 p.m.
- 58th Annual VFW Santa Parade Banner “Santa’s Ugly Christmas Sweater”
- Haverhill High School Jr. RTOC Color Guard and Unit
- 58th Annual VFW Santa Parade Dedication Banner for Roland “Rollie” Plourde
- Grand Marshal Cam Davidowicz of the New England Freejacks
- Lorraine Post 29 VFW Commander
- Haverhill District Council Veterans
- AmVets Post 147 Color Guard
- AmVets Post 147 Commander Richard Burnell
- Greater Haverhill Korean Veterans Association
- Hannah Dustin Chapter 20 Disabled American Veterans (DAV) & Vehicle
- U.S. Marine Corps League
- Essex County Sheriff’s Department Color Guard and Marchers
- Haverhill Police Department Color Guard & Officers
- Northern Essex Community College Police
- City and state officials
Second Division, Danielle Graham, Organizer
- Hallamore Clydesdales
- Opportunity Works Float
- Haverhill Freemasons
- Covanta Sponsorship Banner
- Middlesex County Volunteers Fife & Drum
- Tilton School – Lower and Upper
- HC Media Christmas Bell Float
- Ozzie’s Kids Toy Collection Float
- Consentino Middle School
- John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace Horse and Carriage
- Corey Tree and Landscape Float
- Hunking Bobcat Cheerleading
- New Magnolia Jazz Band
- New England Petite Pageant
- Aleppo Minutemen
- Sacred Hearts School Float
- Ocasio’s True Martial Arts
- Pentucket Bank Float
- Pentucket Bank Sponsorship Banner
- Salem High School Marching Band
Third Division, Andrew Plourde, Organizer
- Plaistow BSA Troop 18
- Bradford Elementary PTO Float
- The Dance Works
- Haverhill Fire Department Float
- Immaculate Heart of Mary Marching Band
- Haverhill High Rowing Parents Association Float
- Patriot Riders of New Hampshire 1 Float
- Haverhill Girls Softball League
- Ritmo Canela Academy
- Haverhill Public Library Float
- Broco Oil Sponsorship Banner
- The Great American Marching Band
- Haverhill Lions Club
- Haverhill Downtown Boxing
- Rou’’s Family Moving
- Bradford Country Club Sponsorship Banner
- Londonderry High School Lancers Marching Band
- Bartlett School and Assessment Center Float
- Haverhill Hitmen Football Float
Fourth Division, Dan Plourde Jr., and Kevin Bolduc, Organizers
- Asociacion Carnavalesca de Massachusetts
- Messinger Chiropractic Float
- Sons of Italy Banner and Marchers
- Laps 4 Backs
- RE/MAX Main Street Associates Float
- VFW Santa Parade Donation Float and Collectors
- Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School Float
- Haverhill Elite Cheer
- Haverhill Education Association
- Clan MacPhearson Pipes and Drums
- G’s Restaurant Float
- Haverhill Garden Club
- Nots Barber Shop Float
- Beverly High School Marching Band
- Betsy Conte Food Drive
- New Life Haverhill Church Float
- JGW Cheerleaders
Fifth Division, Jessica Plourde, Organizer
- Georgetown Royal Lancers High School Marching Band
- Greenleaf Academy Float
- Hard Body Meals
- J.G. Whittier Drama Club
- Haverhill Hammers Youth Wrestling
- Cub Scout Pack 63 Float
- UNH Winterguard
- Last Hope K9 Rescue
- King Grace Church Float
- New Liberty Jazz Band
- NRT Bus Haverhill Terminal Float
- Teamsters Local 170 Float
- Jr. Hillie Cheer
- Haverhill Jr. Hillies Football Float
- Crescent Farms Sponsorship Banner
- Haverhill Middle/High School Band
- Sponsored by Haverhill Bank Banner
- Santa Claus Float