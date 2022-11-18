Sunday’s 58th Annual VFW Santa Parade Sneak Preview and Complete Float Roster

Antique and specialty cars, color guards, marching veterans’ groups, Hallamore Clydesdales, fife and drum corps, business and school floats and more—all topped off by Santa Claus’ arrival in Haverhill—are among the expected highlights of Sunday’s 58th Annual VFW Santa Parade.

Grand Marshal Cam Davidowicz of the New England Freejacks brings in the first of five divisions traveling along streets undoubtedly lined with “Santa’s Ugly Christmas Sweaters”—the theme of this year’s parade by Lorraine Post 29 Veterans of Foreign Wars. Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School Superintendent Maureen Lynch, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning show, teased the school’s offering.

“We have a float that we’ve been working on, and it’s going to spotlight our Marine Technology program. Let’s just put it that way,” she said.

Another group marching is the Haverhill Garden Club, which member Kathy Fitts told WHAV promotes some of its upcoming events.

“We have a banner that says ‘Haverhill Garden Club, Growing a Better Haverhill.’ We’ll be recognizable though because of our aprons and red elf hats. There’s a strict rule that you cannot dress as Mr. Claus or Mrs. Claus because there’s only one Santa. So, we’re not going that far. We’re not dressed as Santa or Mrs. Santa. We’re going to be elves,” she revealed.

The five-division parade begins at the Caleb Dustin Hunking School with a pre-parade division stepping off at 12:55, led by the Haverhill Fire Department Color Guard and followed by fire engines from around the Merrimack Valley. The parade runs along Route 125, crossing the Basiliere Bridge, turning left onto Merrimack Street, then right onto Emerson Street and ending on Ginty Boulevard.

Donations of non-perishable food items for the Betsy Conte Food Drive, unwrapped toys for Ozzie’s Kids and eyeglasses for the Haverhill Lions Club will be accepted along the parade route. The VFW Santa Parade is supported by the public and businesses and is not underwritten by the city.

Pre-Parade Division, Ed Dias, Organizer

All fire engines, antique cars and emergency vehicles assemble at Cumberland, Edmund and Kensington Avenues. This division steps off at 12:55 p.m.

Haverhill Fire Department Color Guard and Officers

Fire Engines from across Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire

Trinity Ambulance and other Emergency Vehicles

American Red Cross Vehicle

The Salvation Army Vehicle

Broco Oil Veterans Truck

ACE Clean-Outs

Haverhill 110 Towing

McCarthy Motorsports

Wicked Jeeps of New Hamshire

Antique and Specialty Cars

First Division, Dan Plourde Sr. Organizer

The first division forms at the Bradford Fire Station and, unless otherwise indicated, steps off promptly at 1 p.m.

58th Annual VFW Santa Parade Banner “Santa’s Ugly Christmas Sweater”

Haverhill High School Jr. RTOC Color Guard and Unit

58th Annual VFW Santa Parade Dedication Banner for Roland “Rollie” Plourde

Grand Marshal Cam Davidowicz of the New England Freejacks

Lorraine Post 29 VFW Commander

Haverhill District Council Veterans

AmVets Post 147 Color Guard

AmVets Post 147 Commander Richard Burnell

Greater Haverhill Korean Veterans Association

Hannah Dustin Chapter 20 Disabled American Veterans (DAV) & Vehicle

U.S. Marine Corps League

Essex County Sheriff’s Department Color Guard and Marchers

Haverhill Police Department Color Guard & Officers

Northern Essex Community College Police

City and state officials

Second Division, Danielle Graham, Organizer

Hallamore Clydesdales

Opportunity Works Float

Haverhill Freemasons

Covanta Sponsorship Banner

Middlesex County Volunteers Fife & Drum

Tilton School – Lower and Upper

HC Media Christmas Bell Float

Ozzie’s Kids Toy Collection Float

Consentino Middle School

John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace Horse and Carriage

Corey Tree and Landscape Float

Hunking Bobcat Cheerleading

New Magnolia Jazz Band

New England Petite Pageant

Aleppo Minutemen

Sacred Hearts School Float

Ocasio’s True Martial Arts

Pentucket Bank Float

Pentucket Bank Sponsorship Banner

Salem High School Marching Band

Third Division, Andrew Plourde, Organizer

Plaistow BSA Troop 18

Bradford Elementary PTO Float

The Dance Works

Haverhill Fire Department Float

Immaculate Heart of Mary Marching Band

Haverhill High Rowing Parents Association Float

Patriot Riders of New Hampshire 1 Float

Haverhill Girls Softball League

Ritmo Canela Academy

Haverhill Public Library Float

Broco Oil Sponsorship Banner

The Great American Marching Band

Haverhill Lions Club

Haverhill Downtown Boxing

Rou’’s Family Moving

Bradford Country Club Sponsorship Banner

Londonderry High School Lancers Marching Band

Bartlett School and Assessment Center Float

Haverhill Hitmen Football Float

Fourth Division, Dan Plourde Jr., and Kevin Bolduc, Organizers

Asociacion Carnavalesca de Massachusetts

Messinger Chiropractic Float

Sons of Italy Banner and Marchers

Laps 4 Backs

RE/MAX Main Street Associates Float

VFW Santa Parade Donation Float and Collectors

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School Float

Haverhill Elite Cheer

Haverhill Education Association

Clan MacPhearson Pipes and Drums

G’s Restaurant Float

Haverhill Garden Club

Nots Barber Shop Float

Beverly High School Marching Band

Betsy Conte Food Drive

New Life Haverhill Church Float

JGW Cheerleaders

Fifth Division, Jessica Plourde, Organizer

Georgetown Royal Lancers High School Marching Band

Greenleaf Academy Float

Hard Body Meals

J.G. Whittier Drama Club

Haverhill Hammers Youth Wrestling

Cub Scout Pack 63 Float

UNH Winterguard

Last Hope K9 Rescue

King Grace Church Float

New Liberty Jazz Band

NRT Bus Haverhill Terminal Float

Teamsters Local 170 Float

Jr. Hillie Cheer

Haverhill Jr. Hillies Football Float

Crescent Farms Sponsorship Banner

Haverhill Middle/High School Band

Sponsored by Haverhill Bank Banner

Santa Claus Float

