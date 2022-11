Pentucket Players are giving four performances of “Chicago” tonight and this weekend in Haverhill.

The shows run Friday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m., at Haverhill City Hall Auditorium, 4 Summer St., Haverhill.

“Chicago” is a musical following Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly as they rise to fame amid their mutual murder convictions.

To purchase tickets, click here.

