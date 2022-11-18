Merrimack Valley Credit Union Provides Haverhill’s Emmaus with a $30,000 Boost

Haverhill’s Emmaus, which provides housing and services to homeless adults and families, was recently awarded a $30,000 gift from Merrimack Valley Credit Union.

The annual donation continues the credit union’s support of the nonprofit than began in 1994. The institution is Emmaus’ longest running and largest corporate partner, contributing more than $500,000 over nearly three decades.

“We are thrilled to continue to support the hard work of the Emmaus team and all that they do to help those in need. Emmaus plays a vital role in helping residents of the Merrimack Valley find both shelter and success, and our communities are truly uplifted by their services,” says Merrimack Valley Credit Union President and CEO John J. Howard.

Emmaus provides emergency shelter and affordable housing to families and individuals facing homelessness. The organization also offers homelessness prevention, rehousing and stabilization, career services, parental support and coordinated entry process to “ensure that families and individuals experiencing homelessness receive appropriate assistance for their immediate and long-term housing and service needs.”

Emmaus CEO Jeanine T. Murphy says the credit union’s support has encouraged other businesses to help.

“When the credit union started giving to Emmaus, our organization operated five programs and owned three properties. Since then, we have grown into a significant community housing development organization. We own and manage 16 properties that encompass 99 affordable housing units; we run 15 shelter, housing, and service programs; and we steward $8.8 million plus, we manage an operating budget that impacts the lives of roughly 2,000 adults and children annually.”

