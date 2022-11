The Haverhill Council on Aging is having a holiday craft fair Saturday.

The fair is happening Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill.

Visitors may choose from a variety of handmade crafts and items. The public is welcome.

