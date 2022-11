Greater Haverhill Arts Association is exhibiting a variety of art for the public to purchase at its Small Works Holiday Exhibit this weekend.

The gallery opens Friday, Nov. 18, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 20, from noon-4 p.m., at Hall-Haskell Gallery, 36 S. Main St., Ipswich.

Association members are exhibiting wall hung art, unframed pieces, prints, notecards and more. All items are available for purchase.

