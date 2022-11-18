Atkinson Congregational Church Welcomes the Public to its 250th Anniversary Celebration

Atkinson Congregational Church begins celebrating its 250th anniversary this weekend with an open house and musical performances.

The open house takes place Saturday, Nov. 19, at 3 p.m., at Atkinson Congregational Church, 101 Main St., Atkinson, N.H.

It features various musical talent including the church’s handbell choir, organ and piano solos by Ann Chalk, the Kokopelli Flute Ensemble, a piano and flute duet by Chalk and Carol Boudreau and more.

The performances continue Sunday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m., at worship service. The service, led by Pastor Jim Thomas, will honor the church’s past, highlight its present, and share hopes for its future with “the Light on the Hill” program.

Commemorations conclude next Friday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m., when the church bell will ring 250 times. Those interested in being bell ringers should email Lynn at [email protected].

All programs are free of charge and open to the public.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...